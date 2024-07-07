Support truly

Democratic Representative Adam Schiff has said that Vice President Kamala Harris would be a “phenomenal” president and could “overwhelmingly” beat Donald Trump in the 2024 race – as he revealed which of Joe Biden’s comments he was most “concerned” by in the president’s make-or-break ABC News interview.

Speaking on Meet the Press on Sunday, the House Democrat publicly expressed some hesitations about Biden remaining in the 2024 presidential race, hinting that other options, such as Harris, could be a better option for the party.

However, he stopped short of calling Biden to step aside, saying that the decision is ultimately up to the president.

“I think the vice president would be a phenomenal president, I think she has the experience, the judgment, the leadership ability to be an extraordinary president,” Schiff said.

“But before we get into a decision about who else should be, the president needs to make a decision whether it’s him,” he added.

The California rep acknowledged the public’s apprehensions about Biden remaining in the race, saying he too has some concerns after his disappointing debate performance and underwhelming ABC News interview.

Biden’s appearance during the debate escalated fears that he is not physically or mentally competent enough to defeat Trump in November. His hoarse voice and stumbling responses gave the impression of a confused elderly man, rather than a strong confident leader.

Schiff agreed that Biden’s debate performance “rightfully” raised questions about his mental acuity.

Democratic Rep Adam Schiff said President Joe Biden needs to make ‘the right decision’ when deciding whether to stay in the 2024 race ( Meet The Press / NBC News )

In an attempt to dissuade the concerns, Biden joined ABC News for an interview that aired on Friday evening. But Schiff said that this also did little to comfort people about his decision to remain in the race – and pointed to what he found a specifically concerning answer to one of George Stephanopoulos’ questions.

During the interview, Biden said that if Trump is re-elected in November after he stays in the race, he would still feel like he did “a good job” so long as he gave it his best try.

“That is the answer that most concerned me as well,” Schiff said on Sunday. “This is not just about whether he gave it his best college try but rather whether he made the right decision to run or pass the torch.”

Like other Democrats, Schiff noted that the stakes are high this November adding that there are some “concerns” within the party that Biden’s unpopularity could affect the down-ballot races in the House and Senate.

“At present, our down-ballot candidates in the Senate and House are doing well, they’re all ahead. They’re running well ahead of the president but you can only run so far ahead of the president,” Schiff said.

But despite the pressure, Schiff refused to break with his party’s commitment to Biden, even as some House Democrats have called for Biden to step aside. He said the president has to make that decision himself.

Schiff also praised Biden for the accomplishments he’s made in office, including strengthening ties with NATO allies, creating jobs in the US, enacting strong climate policies and more. He said the president has done more in one term than other presidents have done in multiple terms.

Despite his achievements though, Schiff still encouraged Biden to seek opinions outside of his inner circle to determine whether he should remain in the 2024 race.

“He will make the right decision,” Schiff said.