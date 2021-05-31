President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris joined a wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery on Monday as the US observed Memorial Day, where the president spoke about the sacrifices made by military families and the loss felt by parents of fallen soldiers.

His visit was Mr Biden’s third so far in just the first few months of his presidency, and comes as his administration is undertaking a massive withdrawal of combat troops from Afghanistan, where the U.S. has battled the Taliban and other insurgent groups for nearly 20 years.

“We are the children of sacrifice,” Mr Biden said, honoring fallen soldiers, including his own son.