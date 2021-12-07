Biden administration issues rare mental health advisory for young people as depression skyrockets
‘It would be a tragedy if we beat back one public health crisis only to allow another to grow in its place,’ says US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy
In an unusual step, Surgeon General Vivek Murthy has issued a public health advisory on mental health issues among young Americans – a problem that he says has worsened during the pandemic.
“Recent national surveys of young people have shown alarming increases in the prevalence of certain mental health challenges,” Mr Murthy said in a statement. “It would be a tragedy if we beat back one public health crisis only to allow another to grow in its place.”
This is a breaking news story. More to follow
