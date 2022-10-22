Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Biden will ‘veto everything Republicans do’ if they win Congress majority and try to ban abortion nationwide

President says midterms a choice about what kind of country people want, adding GOP has no platform other than to tear down what he has done

Oliver O'Connell
New York
Saturday 22 October 2022 19:18
Comments

‘I don’t know what they’re for’: Joe Biden says Republican party ‘has no platform’

President Joe Biden has vowed to protect women’s right to choose if the Republican Party takes control of Congress and says they have no platform other than to tear down what he has been able to accomplish.

Speaking to MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart in an interview to air on Sunday, Mr Biden was asked how he would protect women if the GOP sees electoral success in next month’s midterms.

“Veto anything they do,” the president said.

“For them to outlaw Roe, outlaw the right of a woman to make a choice with their doctor, to not make exceptions for rape… the president has to sign it. I’ll veto it,” he added.

Mr Biden further said Republicans lack a sense of foreign policy, in particular when it comes to aiding Ukraine to defend itself from Russian aggression.

Recommended

The president explained to Capehart that helping the Ukrainians was about so much more: “It’s about Nato, it’s about western Europe, it’s about making sure that Putin doesn’t succeed.”

He said that for the Republicans the driving force was either a lack of knowledge or power or perhaps both.

Continuing, the president said the midterms were not a referendum, but a choice between what kind of country people want.

He noted that Republicans voted against both his infrastructure bill to rebuild America and his economic bill, the Inflation Reduction Act, and appeared bereft of policies.

“They don’t have a platform other than tear down what I have been able to do,” he said. “We have been able to do. And I don’t know what they’re for.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in