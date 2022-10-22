Biden will ‘veto everything Republicans do’ if they win Congress majority and try to ban abortion nationwide
President says midterms a choice about what kind of country people want, adding GOP has no platform other than to tear down what he has done
‘I don’t know what they’re for’: Joe Biden says Republican party ‘has no platform’
President Joe Biden has vowed to protect women’s right to choose if the Republican Party takes control of Congress and says they have no platform other than to tear down what he has been able to accomplish.
Speaking to MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart in an interview to air on Sunday, Mr Biden was asked how he would protect women if the GOP sees electoral success in next month’s midterms.
“Veto anything they do,” the president said.
“For them to outlaw Roe, outlaw the right of a woman to make a choice with their doctor, to not make exceptions for rape… the president has to sign it. I’ll veto it,” he added.
Mr Biden further said Republicans lack a sense of foreign policy, in particular when it comes to aiding Ukraine to defend itself from Russian aggression.
The president explained to Capehart that helping the Ukrainians was about so much more: “It’s about Nato, it’s about western Europe, it’s about making sure that Putin doesn’t succeed.”
He said that for the Republicans the driving force was either a lack of knowledge or power or perhaps both.
Continuing, the president said the midterms were not a referendum, but a choice between what kind of country people want.
He noted that Republicans voted against both his infrastructure bill to rebuild America and his economic bill, the Inflation Reduction Act, and appeared bereft of policies.
“They don’t have a platform other than tear down what I have been able to do,” he said. “We have been able to do. And I don’t know what they’re for.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies