Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

President Joe Biden has vowed to protect women’s right to choose if the Republican Party takes control of Congress and says they have no platform other than to tear down what he has been able to accomplish.

Speaking to MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart in an interview to air on Sunday, Mr Biden was asked how he would protect women if the GOP sees electoral success in next month’s midterms.

“Veto anything they do,” the president said.

“For them to outlaw Roe, outlaw the right of a woman to make a choice with their doctor, to not make exceptions for rape… the president has to sign it. I’ll veto it,” he added.

Mr Biden further said Republicans lack a sense of foreign policy, in particular when it comes to aiding Ukraine to defend itself from Russian aggression.

The president explained to Capehart that helping the Ukrainians was about so much more: “It’s about Nato, it’s about western Europe, it’s about making sure that Putin doesn’t succeed.”

He said that for the Republicans the driving force was either a lack of knowledge or power or perhaps both.

Continuing, the president said the midterms were not a referendum, but a choice between what kind of country people want.

He noted that Republicans voted against both his infrastructure bill to rebuild America and his economic bill, the Inflation Reduction Act, and appeared bereft of policies.

“They don’t have a platform other than tear down what I have been able to do,” he said. “We have been able to do. And I don’t know what they’re for.”