Biden redeploys hundreds of special ops ground forces to Somalia
Move is revival of counterterrorism operation ended by Trump
President Joe Biden has revived a counterterrorism operation in Somalia that will mean the reassignment of hundreds of US ground forces to the war-torn country.
The move was first reported by The New York Times on Monday, citing numerous administration officials, who noted that the president had also approved a request from the US Department of Defense to authorise the targeting of roughly a dozen leaders of the al Qaeda-affiliated Al Shabab terrorist group.
Former President Donald Trump had withdrawn US forces from that region of Africa and other conflict zones around the world in the waning days of his presidency in a move that both reflected his desire to draw down the US military footprint around the world and presented a challenge for the incoming Biden administration as the withdrawal was ordered just a month before Mr Biden took office. It completed on 17 Jan 2021, three days before Mr Biden was sworn in.
An official who spoke to the Times on condition of anonymity explained that the US effort would focus on targeting a small group of leaders with a history of plotting attacks outside of Somalia’s borders. Al Shabab, unlike the Islamic State or even Al Qaeda, rarely inspires attacks on foreign soil.
They added that those targeted presented an immediate threat to “us, and our interests and our allies”.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies