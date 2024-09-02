Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

President Joe Biden told reporters that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is not doing enough to secure a hostage deal in the Israel-Hamas war.

Biden made the remark to a Reuters reporter at the White House on Monday morning. This comes as the Biden administration irons out “take it or leave it” alongside Egypt and Qatar to present to the Israeli government and Hamas, The Washington Post reports.

“You can’t keep negotiating this,” an anonymous senior Biden administration official told the Post. “This process has to be called at some point.”

Officials from the US, Egypt and Qatar were already working on the deal before Israeli forces recovered the bodies of six hostages held by Hamas in Gaza over the weekend. The Israeli Defense Forces said all six were killed shortly before they were set to be rescued.

More to come...