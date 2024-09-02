Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Biden says Netanyahu not doing enough to seal hostage deal amid ‘take it or leave it’ Israel-Gaza ceasefire talks

‘You can’t keep negotiating this,’ an anonymous senior administration official said

Katie Hawkinson
Monday 02 September 2024 15:20
President Joe Biden speaks to reporters on Monday at the White House. The president said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is not doing enough to secure a hostage deal
President Joe Biden speaks to reporters on Monday at the White House. The president said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is not doing enough to secure a hostage deal (EPA)

President Joe Biden told reporters that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is not doing enough to secure a hostage deal in the Israel-Hamas war.

Biden made the remark to a Reuters reporter at the White House on Monday morning. This comes as the Biden administration irons out “take it or leave it” alongside Egypt and Qatar to present to the Israeli government and Hamas, The Washington Post reports.

“You can’t keep negotiating this,” an anonymous senior Biden administration official told the Post. “This process has to be called at some point.”

Officials from the US, Egypt and Qatar were already working on the deal before Israeli forces recovered the bodies of six hostages held by Hamas in Gaza over the weekend. The Israeli Defense Forces said all six were killed shortly before they were set to be rescued.

More to come...

