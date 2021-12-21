Bidens have given away dog Major to family friends after biting incidents

Presidential dog Major Biden has reportedly left the White House for good, following reports of aggressive behaviour with staff this year.

“After consulting with dog trainers, animal behaviourists, and veterinarians, the First Family has decided … it would be safest for Major to live in a quieter environment with family friends,” Michael LaRosa, spokesman for the first lady, confirmed to The New York Times reporter Katie Rogers on Monday.

In March, Major, a German shepherd rescue dog, was reassigned to guard duties in Delaware at the Biden’s home after biting a member of security staff. The dog also attacked a National Park Service worker on the White House South Lawn the same month, according to CNN. The outlet reported that the person needed medical attention following the incident.

At the time, Jill Biden’s press secretary Michael LaRosa said the dog was “still adjusting to his new surroundings”.

Major was adopted by the Biden family three years ago. “You turn a corner, and there’s two people you don’t know at all. And [Major] moves to protect,” said Biden in an ABC interview in Spring. “But he’s a sweet dog. Eighty-five per cent of the people there love him,” he said of White House employees.

The decision to re-home Major was not related to any recent behaviour, confirmed Ms LaRosa: “This is not in reaction to any new or specific incident, but rather a decision reached after several months of deliberation as a family and discussions with experts.”

There’s now a new top dog in the White House – the Biden family has welcomed a puppy named Commander. President Biden tweeted a video of him greeting the new dog on Monday: “Hey pal, how you doing?” read the caption. He is also planning to get a cat for their Washington DC home in the new year.

The family’s beloved 13-year-old German Shepherd Champ passed away in June 2021.