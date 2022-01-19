‘What are Republicans for’? Biden attacks GOP for blocking his agenda in news conference
Republicans are maintaining a unified front against president’s agenda in hopes of creating enough gridlock and chaos to make US voters reject Democrats in November’s midterms
President Joe Biden on Wednesday hit out at Republicans for acting to block his agenda without offering any alternative solutions to the problems his administration is trying to address.
Speaking at a White House news conference on the eve of his one-year anniversary in office, Mr Biden told reporters he was caught off guard by the vehemence of the GOP’s opposition to anything and everything he has proposed, and by their singleminded effort to ensure his presidency fails.
"I did not anticipate that there would be such a stalwart effort to make sure the most important thing was that President Biden didn't get anything done," Mr Biden said. "What are Republicans for? What are they for?"
Mr Biden’s outing in the East Room was the second formal White House news conference of his presidency.
It took place on the same day his Democratic allies in Congress are set to make a doomed attempt to move a voting rights bill through the same Senate that has so far been unable to pass his signature Build Back Better social spending package.
Under questioning from reporters, Mr Biden said Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has been “very clear” about his desire to do “anything” to keep his administration from succeeding.
Returning to his previous theme, the president said the “fundamental question” voters should ask before voting for Republican candidates to give Mr McConnell control of the Senate majority is: “What is Mitch for ... what is he proposing to make things better?”
“Everything is a choice,” he added.
