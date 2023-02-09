Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The Biden administration is praising Nicaragua’s release of 222 political prisoners as a “positive and welcome” step that could portend a return of democracy to the impoverished Central American country.

A senior administration official told The Independent on Thursday that the Nicaraguan government “decided unilaterally to release 222 individuals whom they had imprisoned,” some of whom “have spent years in prison, many of them for exercising their fundamental freedoms, in awful conditions and with no access to due process”.

As of Thursday morning, the 222 former prisoners were on a US-funded flight bound for Washington.

“The United States facilitated the transportation of those individuals once released from Nicaraguan custody to the United States, where they will be paroled for humanitarian reasons into the country for a period of two years,” the official said, adding that all of the ex-prisoners voluntarily chose to leave and consented to being transported to the US.

They will be offered medical and legal assistance, and met with resettlement aid once they reach the US.

“The United States continues to prioritize support for the Nicaraguan people and their fundamental freedoms and human rights,” the official said.

“We have long called for the release of individuals imprisoned in Nicaragua for exercising their fundamental freedoms as a first step towards the restoration of democracy and an improved human rights climate in Nicaragua. The decision of the Nicaraguan Government is a positive and welcome one. We remain steadfast in encouraging additional steps by the Government of Nicaragua to restore civil liberties and democracy for the Nicaraguan people”.