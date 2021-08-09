Biden nominates brother of Morning Joe host to be ambassador to Poland

The brother of MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski could be the US’s next ambassador to Poland.

President Joe Biden announced several nominations on Monday including that of Mark Brzezinski – the brother of Morning Joe co-host Mika Brzezinski – who will serve as the next US representative to the eastern European country if confirmed by the Senate.

Mr Brzezinski, 56, previously served as ambassador to Sweden throughout much of the Obama administration. Aside from his diplomatic work, he is also a former member of the White House National Security Council, serving as director of southeast European affairs during the Clinton administration.

He also advised former President Barack Obama’s campaigns for president as a foreign policy specialist.

The family’s ties to Poland and central-to-eastern Europe are extensive; his grandfather, Tadeusz Brzeziński, served as a top official in the Polish diplomatic services before the USSR-backed takeover of the country.

Mr Brzezinski holds doctorates in law and philosophy, and studied Poland’s Constitutional Tribunal as part of work enabled by a Fulbright Scholarship.

His sister Mika Brzezinski married her longtime co-host in 2018.