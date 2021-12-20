White House previews Biden’s Omicron address: ‘Not a speech about locking the country down’
Biden address comes as cases rising and municipalities are resuming mask mandates
President Joe Biden will speak about his administration’s efforts to slow the spread of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 on Tuesday, but his address will not be about new restrictions on business and public life, according to the White House.
Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, previewed some of the content of Mr Biden’s planned remarks during her press conference on Monday.
"This is not a speech about locking the country down,” she said of the remarks.
“The president will have more to say tomorrow about our efforts to expand access,” to Covid-19 testing and vaccines, she added.
More follows...
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies