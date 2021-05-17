Biden says unvaccinated ‘may end up paying the price’ as all 50 states report decline for first time

Confirmed cases of Covid-19 have declined in all 50 states for the first time since of the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, President Joe Biden announced on Monday, as the White House prepares to send millions of vaccine doses outside the US within the next six weeks.

“There will be advances and setbacks” as more people are vaccinated in the US, Mr Biden said, acknowledging fluctuating rates of infections.

“But if the unvaccinated get vaccinated, they will protect themselves and other unvaccinated people around them. If they do not, states with low vaccination rates may ... see that progress reversed,” he said. “Only those who are not vaccinated will end up paying the price.”

More than 43 per cent of the US has received at least one dose of two-shot vaccines Pfizer and Moderna or the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccines. More than 37 per cent of the US is fully vaccinated, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Mr Biden announced that the US will distribute 20m doses of Pfizer, Moderna Johnson & Johnson vaccines overseas by the end of June, in addition to the previously announced global distribution of 60m AstraZeneca vaccines.

