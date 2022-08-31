Biden news – live: Lindsey Graham criticised by president for ‘riot’ rhetoric
Rolling coverage as President Joe Biden makes two key speeches in Pennsylvania this week
Joe Biden says he’s ‘determined’ to ban assault weapons
President Joe Biden will deliver a prime-time speech on the “battle for the soul of the nation” this week ahead of the midterm elections later this year.
The White House says that Mr Biden will travel to Philadelphia on Thursday to give the speech at the city’s Independence National Historical Park. The speech will be the president’s second appearance in the key battleground state of Pennsylvania this week, coming after a rally yesterday at which he spoke about his crime prevention plans and gun control legislation.
Celebrating the passage of this year’s gun safety legislation, which he said represented a triumph over the National Rifle Association, Mr Biden insisted he is determined to ban assault weapons from the US.
He also bucked the progressive wing of his party with a promise to fund the police – and declared that Republicans who called 6 January rioters “patriots” cannot justifiably call themselves supporters of law enforcement.
Biden on Safer American Plan: “fund the police”
Joe Biden took a bold stance last night against the idea of “defunding the police”. Instead, he pointed out how much the US expects from law enforcement – and insisted that “I’ve not met a cop who likes a bad cop”.
Mr Biden took the same stance at his State of the Union back in March, when many Republicans and centrist Democrats gave him a standing ovation for insisting that the police should not lose funding. Read Eric Garcia’s report from that night:
Biden gets standing ovation as he says: ‘The answer is not to defund the police’
Plenty of progressives have embraced the term but some Democrats worry it is radioactive.
Biden calls out Lindsey Graham for “riots” remarks
Joe Biden on Tuesday implicitly rebuked senator Lindsey Graham for predicting “riots in the street” over the possible prosecution of Donald Trump for taking classified documents after leaving the White House.
“No one expects politics to be pattycake,” the president said during a speech at the Wilkes University in Pennsylvania.
“Sometimes it gets mean as hell. But the idea you turn on a television and see senior senators and congressmen saying ‘if such and such happens, there’ll be blood in the street’....where the hell are we?” he said in an apparent reference to comments made by Mr Graham on Fox News.
Namita Singh has more.
Biden condemns former friend Graham for predicting violence if Trump is prosecuted
President insists that ‘no one should be encouraged to use political violence’
How could Democrats hold onto their majority in the House?
For much of the past year, many political observers assumed that Democrats would likely lose their majority in the House of Representatives, if not the Senate, largely because of President Joe Biden’s lagging approval ratings and high inflation numbers.
But John Della Volpe, the director of polling for Harvard’s Kennedy School Institute of Politics, said he always questioned that wisdom.
“If you look at the generic ballot, between then and today, it has not deviated more than four points,” he told The Independent. “I don’t think Republicans had a lead ever more than four points. Today, it’s essentially even.”
Eric Garcia reports.
How Democrats could hold onto their majority in the House
John Della Volpe, director of polling at the Harvard Kennedy School Institute of Politics, talks about how Democrats’ fortunes have changed.
Why are both Biden and Trump headed for Wilkes-Barre?
On Tuesday, President Joe Biden is travelling to Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, to discuss gun violence.
Then, on Saturday, former president Donald Trump will head to the same small town to hold a rally at the Mohegan Sun Arena to support Pennsylvania GOP Senate candidate Mehmet Oz and gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano.
On the surface, it might be surprising to see two presidents visit a city with less than 41,000 residents that is a two-hour drive from Philadelphia.
But while these trips are ostensibly about Mr Biden promoting his agenda and Mr Trump attempting to rally voters for his preferred candidates, both men have their eyes trained on 2024. Mr Trump is all but certain to want a rematch against Mr Biden – and places like Wilkes-Barre will be vital for either candidate.
Read more from Eric Garcia:
Why are Joe Biden and Donald Trump both going to this small Pennsylvania City?
Wilkes-Barre is located in Luzerne County, which historically voted for Democrats before Trump came along
‘We have to act’: Biden renews call for updated assault weapons ban
President Joe Biden on Tuesday reiterated his call for Congress to pass an updated version of the ban on military-style semiautomatic rifles that was a centrepiece of the 1994 anti-crime legislation he authored as a senator.
Mr Biden renewed his call for an updated assault weapons ban at an event in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, to highlight what his administration is calling the “Safer America Plan”. He said banning the types of military-style rifles that have become the weapon of choice for mass shooters in recent years would be a “common-sense action” that builds on the Safer Communities Act — the first gun control legislation to pass Congress in decades — which he signed into law earlier this year.
Andrew Feinberg watched the president’s remarks.
Biden renews call for updated assault weapons ban: ‘We have to act’
Biden called for a restoration of the 1994 assault weapons ban he championed as a senator
Biden campaign paperwork not sign of a re-election launch
A 30 August form filed with the Federal Election Commission by Joe Biden’s campaign committee is not a sign that an announcement of a re-election bid is imminent, a Democratic National Committee official has said.
On Tuesday, Mr Biden’s 2020 committee, “Biden for President,” filed an updated “Statement of Organization” with the FEC.
But the Democratic official told The Independent the filing was routine.
Andrew Feinberg has the details.
Biden campaign paperwork not sign of a re-election launch
Mr Biden is set to deliver a speech on ‘the continued battle for the Soul of the Nation’ on Thursday, echoing the theme of his successful 2020 campaign for the presidency
Mandela Barnes security costs being made campaign issue
Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, a Democrat running for U.S. Senate, logged more than 10 times as many hours of security than his predecessor, an issue that Republican Sen. Ron Johnson is raising in the hotly contested race.
Barnes' security costs become campaign issue in Senate run
Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, a Democrat running for U.S. Senate, has logged more than 10 times as many hours of security as his predecessor, an issue that Republican Sen. Ron Johnson is raising in the hotly contested race
Fetterman campaign calls on Biden to decriminalise weed
John Fetterman does not want to hear “any bull****” from his Republican opponent Mehmet Oz about his support for decriminalising cannabis, or any attempts from the TV doctor-turned-GOP candidate to conflate weed “with seriously harmful crime”.
Pennsylvania’s Democratic nominee for US Senate has pressed Joe Biden’s administration to decriminalise cannabis ahead of the president’s planned trip to Pittsburgh on Labor Day, saying in a message from his campaign that it is “long past time” to remove cannabis from the federal government’s most-restricted categories of drugs, alongside heroin and LSD.
Alex Woodward reports.
Fetterman campaign calls on Biden to decriminalise weed ahead of Pennsylvania visit
‘I don’t want to hear any bull**** coming out of Dr Oz’s campaign trying to conflate decriminalizing marijuana with seriously harmful crime’
Photo resurfaces of Biden talking to homeless man outside movies
A photograph of PresidentJoe Biden speaking to an individual who appears to be homeless has resurfaced, thanks to a popular Reddit post.
The post, captioned “After seeing a movie with his family, Biden takes a moment to speak with a homeless man”, shows Mr Biden leaning down on a public street speaking with a man in a gray sweatshirt and black jacket. The post already has more than 76,000 engagements since it was published on Monday.
Abe Asher reports.
Photo of Biden talking to homeless man outside movies resurfaces
The photograph in question was taken in 2018, shortly before Mr Biden announced his candidacy for president
Pennsylvania AG breaks with Dems on Covid policies in gubernatorial race
As attorney general, Josh Shapiro went to court repeatedly to defend Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration against legal challenges to his pandemic-era mandates and shutdowns.
Now, as he’s running to succeed Wolf as governor, Shapiro says he is against some of the same COVID-19 containment measures that his fellow Democrat used to help manage the nation’s worst pandemic in over a century.
Shapiro breaks with Dems on COVID policies in Pa. gov race
As attorney general, Josh Shapiro went to court repeatedly to defend Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration against legal challenges to his pandemic-era mandates and shutdowns
