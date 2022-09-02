Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Joe Biden hammered Donald Trump and his supporters for their increasing election denialism during a primetime address from Philadelphia, calling it an attack on “the most fundamental freedom in this country, the freedom to vote, and have your vote counted.”

"Democracy cannot survive when one side believes there are only two outcomes to an election—either they win, or they were cheated,” the president said on Thursday night speaking in front of Independence Hall, where the Declaration of Independence and US constutition were signed.

“That’s where MAGA Republicans are today."

Civil rights advocates say they’re alarmed by continued claims denying Trump lost the 2020 election.

“We couldn’t agree more about the attacks facing our democracy that President Biden spoke about this evening,” ACLU deputy political director Ben Needham said in a statement. “The ongoing threat, the ‘Big Lie’ has been waged by individuals pushing baseless conspiracy theories about widespread voter fraud.”

Mr Needham called on Congress to renew their efforts to pass voting rights reforms that failed to clear the Senate in January.

Donald Trump continues to falsely claim he won the 2020 election, and to say that Joe Biden’s win was illegitimate.

As recently as this week, Mr Trump has called for a new election to decide who’s currently president.

He hit out at the FBI for its handling of the Hunter Biden investigating, claiming on social media that the agency perpetuted “massive FRAUD & ELECTION INTERFERENCE at a level never seen before in our Country” and suggested a “remedy” would be to “declare the rightful winner,” meaning him.

He added that a different “minimal solution” would be to “declare the 2020 Election irreparably compromised and have a new Election, immediately!”

It’s a line of thinking that’s clearly caught on with Republicans around the country.

This week, after Democrat Mary Peltola beat former GOP vice-presidential candidate Sarah Palin, conservatives online immediately denounced it as a fraud.

Polls indicate that most Republicans still believe a rigged election cost Mr Trump the White House.