Biden proceeding with Pittsburgh visit despite bridge collapse

President Joe Biden will proceed with his planned visit to Pittsburgh, despite a bridge collapse that injured at least 10 people.

The president was set to visit Pittsburgh and speak at Carnegie Mellon University to discuss the nation’s supply chains and tout his bipartisan infrastructure law.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Mr Biden was briefed about the collapse.

“The President will proceed with trip planned for today and will stay in touch with officials on the ground about additional assistance we can provide,” she tweeted.

Pittsburgh Public Safety said that the collapse happened at roughly 6.50 am and that a gas line was cut after people could smell natural gas.

Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey mentioned the necessity of the bipartisan law signed in November, saying the “bipartisan infrastructure law is critical to southwest Pennsylvania and the city of Pittsburgh. We know we have bridges that we need to take care of”.”