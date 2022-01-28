Joe Biden’s approval ratings might be lower than he would like, but a new Marquette University Law School poll suggests that may not matter if he ends up in a 2024 rematch with Donald Trump.

According to the survey of 1,000 voters in the key swing state of Wisconsin, Mr Biden would garner support from 43 percent of Badger State voters — a full 10 points higher than Mr Trump — if the 2024 election were held today instead.

Sixteen percent of respondents said they’d want another candidate, while another six percent said they wouldn’t cast a ballot in such a rematch.

Mr Biden would also soundly defeat Florida Governor Ron DeSantis — Mr Trump’s closest GOP primary rival — by a margin of 41 percent to 33 percent.

In a Biden-DeSantis matchup, eight percent would forgo balloting, while 18 percent would vote for a third party.

In terms of favourability ratings, Mr Biden isn’t exactly popular in America’s dairyland. Over half — 51 percent — of survey participants said they viewed him unfavourably, with only 45 percent holding a favourable opinion of the sitting president.

But Mr Trump fared far worse, with only 28 percent viewing him favourably and a whopping 67 percent having an unfavourable opinion of him.