Most Americans respond positively to Biden’s State of the Union speech, polls show

Polls have shown a majority of Americans welcoming Joe Biden’s State of the Union address, with many also believing Covid was now behind them.

The US president was widely applauded by Congress and members of his administration for calling out Russian aggression on Tuesday night, as well as for championing his own administrations action on Covid.

The speech, which was his first State of the Union address as US president, scored highly among voters – with as many as 78 per cent telling CBS News they approved of Mr Biden.

As many as 71 per cent of viewers also told CNN the Democrat had left them feeling “positive” despite the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine and domestic troubles, including inflation.

While the figures from CNN were several points lower than Mr Biden’s address to Congress last year, the numbers were still significant and appeared to show optimism among Americans.

A poll for CBS News showed most Americans feeling optimistic about the future, with more than half telling pollsters they felt “proud” and that the two-year Coronavirus pandemic was behind them.

In fact, as many as 78 per cent approved of the speech and only 22 per cent disapproved.

Mr Biden tried o deliver a vision of national unity for Americans admid high inflation and Covid, which he acknowledged had “fatigued” and “exhausted” the country.

He said Americans could look forward to “more normal routines” following the pandemic, while touting his own administration’s success. The address was also the first time many lawmakers had sat in the chamber without a mask or higher Covid protocols.

As for Russia, Mr Biden said Vladimir Putin “thought he could roll into Ukraine and the world would roll over. Instead he met a wall of strength he never imagined. He met the Ukrainian people.”

A majority of Americans told pollsters the speech left them trusting Mr Biden’s response to the crisis.