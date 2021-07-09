Biden will no longer detain pregnant and post-partum undocumented immigrants at the border

Eric Garcia
Friday 09 July 2021 15:50
comments
President Joe Biden’s administration plans to ease restrictions on undocumented immigrants who are pregnant, post-partum or nursing, The New York Times reported Friday, as part of its larger efforts to soften former president Donald Trump’s immigration policies.

