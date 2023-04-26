Jump to content

Biden says he ‘took a hard look’ at his age before entering 2024 race

Mr Biden will be 82 years old on Election Day in November 2024

Andrew Feinberg
Wednesday 26 April 2023 19:39
President Joe Biden smiles during a news conference with South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol in the Rose Garden of the White House on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Joe Biden smiles during a news conference with South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol in the Rose Garden of the White House on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

(AP)

President Joe Biden on Wednesday said he took his age into consideration before deciding on whether to seek a second four-year term in next year’s presidential election and invited Americans to judge whether he is capable of serving before casting their votes.

Speaking at a news conference alongside South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol this week, Mr Biden, who is 80 years old and will be 82 on election day in November 2024, said his age “doesn’t register” with him. But he also told reporters that voters will make their own decision on his capabilities.

“The only thing I can say is that ... people ... they’re gonna see a race, and they’re going to judge whether or not I have or don’t have it,” he said.

“I respect them taking a hard look at it ... I took a hard look at it before I decided to run. And I feel good. I feel excited about the prospects. And I think we’re on the verge of really turning the corner in a way we haven’t in a long time,” he added.

Mr Biden cited polling data that shows a significant majority of Americans have a positive view of the major pieces of legislation he has signed into law over his first two years in office, including a bill to boost US semiconductor manufacturing and a massive bipartisan infrastructure package.

He also noted that opinion polls showing his personal approval rating “between 42 and 46 per cent” are consistent with previous presidents’ approval ratings at the same points in their respective administrations.

“Everbody running for reelection in this time has been in the same position. There’s nothing new about that,” he said.

The president added that he is seeking a second term is to “finish the job” of rebuilding the US economy and America’s credibility on the world stage after four tumultuous years of Donald Trump in the White House.

“Think about what I inherited when I got elected. I inherited a nation in overwhelming debt at the time ... I inherited a nation that had a serious loss of credibility around the world,” he said. “There’s a great concern about the United States being able to lead the free world. And we’re doing that again”.

