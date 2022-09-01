Biden news – live: President to warn ‘MAGA forces’ want to take US ‘backwards’ in primetime address
President Joe Biden’s Pennsylvania remarks will address antidemocratic agendas
White House warns MAGA Republicans are extremist threat to US democracy
President Joe Biden will deliver a prime-time speech on the “battle for the soul of the nation” on Thursday night at 8pm ET to address a growing anti-democratic agenda in the US, according to the White House.
The president’s remarks at Philadelphia‘s Independence National Historical Park will mark the his second appearance in the key battleground state of Pennsylvania this week following a speech outlining his pitch for gun control legislation and violence prevention.
The White House has repeatedly warned against a far-right “extremist threat” among Donald Trump’s “MAGA” supporters, from attempts to undermine the right to vote to support for restrictive anti-abortion laws and attempts to reverse marriage equality and contraceptive rights.
“MAGA forces are determined to take this country backwards,” the president will say, according to prepared remarks shared with reporters. “Backwards to an America where there is no right to choose, no right to privacy, no right to contraception, no right to marry who you love.”
Watch: Biden previews speech before leaving White House
Biden joined by granddaughter and fiance during White House departure to Pennsylvania
President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden were pictured leaving the White House with granddaughter Naomi Biden and her fiance Peter Neal towards Marine One, according to NBC News reporter Kelly O’Donnell.
Biden to warn that ‘MAGA forces’ want to strip Americans of their rights in primetime address
President Biden will soon deliver remarks from Philadelphia’s Independence National Historical Park, where America’s founding documents were debated and drafted.
The president will make reference to the historical significance of his location, “the place where it all began” at the outset of his warning to voters, according to prepared remarks shared with reporters.
He will say he is there to “speak plainly” about “threats we face,” the “power we have in our hands to meet those threats,” as well as the “incredible future that lies in front of us we choose it”.
Biden to warn that ‘MAGA forces’ want to strip Americans of their rights in address
President Joe Biden on Thursday will use a primetime address to the nation to warn of the danger to American democracy posed by acolytes of former president Donald Trump and other GOP candidates who want to strip citizens of their most basic rights.
White House previews excerpts from Biden’s remarks
President Biden will address antidemocratic threats in the US and a growing far-right agenda to undermine fundamental rights in a rare prime-time speech from Philadelphia tonight.
The White House shared these excerpts:
Michigan activists fight back after board rejects abortion referendum
The Michigan board that rejected an abortion rights referendum “abandoned its clear legal duty when it declined to qualify the measure to appear on the ballot,” according to a filing from abortion rights advoctates to the state’s Supreme Court.
Opponents “resorted to hyperbole” over the spacing of words on a petition to let voters decide whether the state constitution includes abortion rights protections, according to attorneys for Reproductive Freedom for All. The board called the small spaces between some words “gibberish” and “incomprehensible argle-bargle,” according to the filing.
The group is calling for the Michigan Supreme Court to reject the board’s decision.
Voters should decide on abortion rights, activist group tells Michigan Supreme Court
Supporters collected more rhqn 750,000 signatures on a petition to put abortion rights on November ballots. Two Republicans shot it down over a spacing issue
Five House races moved towards Democrats as Palin beaten in Alaska, nonpartisan Cook Political Report says
The nonpartisan Cook Political report moved five House races toward likely Democratic victories the day after Mary Peltola beat Sarah Palin in a special election to fill a vacant congressional seat in Alaska.
Democrats currently have 220 seats in the House, though Representative Charlie Crist announced his resignation as he runs for governor in Florida, and Ms Peltola has not been sworn in yet. Republicans currently hold 211 seats, meaning they only need nine seats to win back the majority in November’s midterms.
Ms Peltola’s special election means she will serve for the next four months to fill out the duration of the late Representative Don Young’s term. But she will have to face Ms Palin, as well as fellow Republican candidate Nick Begich III and Libertarian candidate Chris Bye in November to win a full term in Congress.
The Independent’s Eric Garcia takes a look at the latest prediction for control of the House:
Polls push five House races toward Democrats as Palin defeated in Alaska
Comes after Democrat beat the one-time Republican vice-presidential candidate in a special election
White House pressed on Biden's ‘semi-fascism’ comment
Asked whether Biden thinks that restrictions on abortion rights are “semi-fascism” after right-wing officials and pundits (who have repeatedly called Biden and Democrats “fascists”) criticised the president for describing autocratic attempts to undermine fundamental rights, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that “when you talk about semi-fascism, and the attack on our democracy, that’s what we’re talking about.”
“Talking about inciting violence – that is an attack on our democracy,” she said. “When you see a mob that is attacking the Capitol, and you don’t call it out, or you call it out one day and change your mind the other day, what message are you sending?”
Earlier today, Trump told a radio host that he was financially supporting people accused of attacking the US Capitol in their attempt to overturn millions of American votes. He also suggested he would issue mass pardons, if president.
Biden’s speech will address broader theme of democracy against autocracy, White House says
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre is stressing that Biden’s remarks tonight do not constitutute a campaign speech but a broader message to Americans about the global struggle between autocracy and democracy, “and what can be done to beat back” an antidemocratic tide in the US.
The speech will seek to “answer a fundamental question of what kind of nation we are going to be,” she told reporters.
Biden’s remarks will be ‘optimistic’ laying out ‘how we can get get through this critical moment'
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre added that tonight’s “soul of the nation” address from President Biden will revisit key themes that he has addressed “for some time” but will ultimately be “optimistic.”
His prime-time remarks will address “how we can get through this critical moment” against a growing antidemocratic, far-right agenda ahead of midterm elections.
He will speak to “core values at stake ... in a very direct way as to what he sees as a threat ... to our democracy,” she said.
She stressed it will not be a “political speech” but an opportunity to “directly have a conversation with the American people” about democracy and “why at the end of the day it’s worth fighting for.”
FEMA administrator to travel to Jackson, Mississippi to address water crisis
FEMA administrator Deanna Criswell will travel to Jackson, Mississippi on Friday, according to White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.
She said both Biden and VP Kamala Harris have spoken with Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba.
The Indpendent’s climate correspondent Ethan Freedman has more the crisis:
Who’s to blame for the water crisis in Jackson?
‘I’ve been saying that it’s not a matter of if our system would fail but when our system would fail’
