✕ Close White House warns MAGA Republicans are extremist threat to US democracy

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

President Joe Biden will deliver a prime-time speech on the “battle for the soul of the nation” on Thursday night at 8pm ET to address a growing anti-democratic agenda in the US, according to the White House.

The president’s remarks at Philadelphia‘s Independence National Historical Park will mark the his second appearance in the key battleground state of Pennsylvania this week following a speech outlining his pitch for gun control legislation and violence prevention.

The White House has repeatedly warned against a far-right “extremist threat” among Donald Trump’s “MAGA” supporters, from attempts to undermine the right to vote to support for restrictive anti-abortion laws and attempts to reverse marriage equality and contraceptive rights.

“MAGA forces are determined to take this country backwards,” the president will say, according to prepared remarks shared with reporters. “Backwards to an America where there is no right to choose, no right to privacy, no right to contraception, no right to marry who you love.”