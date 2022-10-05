Biden tells official on trip to Florida: ‘No one f***s with a Biden’
President visiting Florida to devastation caused by Hurricane Ian
President Joe Biden appeared in good enough spirits to tell a well-wisher that “no one f***s with” members of his family during his Wednesday visit to tour hurricane damage in Fort Myer, Florida.
Mr Biden had just finished taking questions from the press when he engaged in a brief conversation with a man who appeared to be a local official.
The man thanked the president for coming to Florida, telling him: “Thanks for everything, we appreciate it”.
The president replied by telling him to “keep the faith,” a phrase he often attributes to his grandfather, who he frequently says used it as a farewell whenever he would leave their house as a young man.
After the man told the president that he “will keep the faith,” the two men had another exchange which was not clearly picked up by the press microphones.
As the two shook hands, Mr Biden said: “No one f***s with a Biden,” to which the man responded with “you’re godd***ed right”.
The president also told the man: “You can’t argue with your brothers outside of the house.”
It’s unclear what the president was referring to. The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Independent.
