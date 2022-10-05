Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Biden tells official on trip to Florida: ‘No one f***s with a Biden’

President visiting Florida to devastation caused by Hurricane Ian

Andrew Feinberg
Wednesday 05 October 2022 21:29
Comments
Recent natural disasters have ‘ended’ debate over presence of climate change, says Biden

President Joe Biden appeared in good enough spirits to tell a well-wisher that “no one f***s with” members of his family during his Wednesday visit to tour hurricane damage in Fort Myer, Florida.

Mr Biden had just finished taking questions from the press when he engaged in a brief conversation with a man who appeared to be a local official.

The man thanked the president for coming to Florida, telling him: “Thanks for everything, we appreciate it”.

The president replied by telling him to “keep the faith,” a phrase he often attributes to his grandfather, who he frequently says used it as a farewell whenever he would leave their house as a young man.

After the man told the president that he “will keep the faith,” the two men had another exchange which was not clearly picked up by the press microphones.

Recommended

As the two shook hands, Mr Biden said: “No one f***s with a Biden,” to which the man responded with “you’re godd***ed right”.

The president also told the man: “You can’t argue with your brothers outside of the house.”

It’s unclear what the president was referring to. The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Independent.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in