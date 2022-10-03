Biden says US has failed Puerto Rico as he flies out to view Hurricane Ian damage

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

President Joe Biden said he is visiting Puerto Rico to see the damage wrought on the island by Hurricane Maria because the US territory has not been well-served by the federal government after past storms.

Mr Biden acknowledged the deficiencies in the response to previous hurricanes such as Hurricane Maria, the September 2017 storm that killed 2,975 people in Puerto Rico.

"I’m heading to Puerto Rico because they haven’t been taken very good care of — they’ve been trying like hell to catch up from the last hurricane,” Mr Biden said just before departing the White House on Monday morning.

The president added that he wants “to see the state of affairs” during his visit and” make sure we push everything we can” to assist Puerto Ricans, who are full US citizens even though the island does not have a voting member of Congress.

Mr Biden’s visit to the island comes five years after his predecessor, Donald Trump, made the trip there after Maria. According to a report by the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s inspector general, the Trump administration’s efforts to provision recovery funds to the island were “unnecessarily delayed by bureaucratic obstacles” such as opposition from the Trump White House Office of Management and Budget.

Though Mr Trump infamously made a show of tossing paper towel rolls to residents in need of aid when he toured hurricane damage, he later asked aides if the US could sell the island, according to the New York Times.

He also feuded with Puerto Rican officials on social media and blamed them for the island’s infrastructure problems, but he also claimed to be “the best thing that ever happened to Puerto Rico” after nearly 3,000 died on his watch.