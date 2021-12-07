A bilateral discussion between Russia’s Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden began on Tuesday with an awkward moment as Mr Biden fumbled with his microphone for the first few seconds of the call.

The moment subtracted from the tension that would normally precipitate such a call, which comes as Ukraine’s government and many international analysts have warned that a Russian military buildup near the Ukrainian border is the pretense for invasion.

In video of the call first published by the Daily Mail, Mr Biden is seen greeting Mr Putin off-mic before adjusting his microphone and exclaiming, “Hello!” and laughing.

More follows...