Biden call with Putin gets off to awkward start as US president fumbles with microphone
Tense call discussing Ukraine-Russia conflict begins with laughs
A bilateral discussion between Russia’s Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden began on Tuesday with an awkward moment as Mr Biden fumbled with his microphone for the first few seconds of the call.
The moment subtracted from the tension that would normally precipitate such a call, which comes as Ukraine’s government and many international analysts have warned that a Russian military buildup near the Ukrainian border is the pretense for invasion.
In video of the call first published by the Daily Mail, Mr Biden is seen greeting Mr Putin off-mic before adjusting his microphone and exclaiming, “Hello!” and laughing.
More follows...
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies