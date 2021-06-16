President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that he challenged Russia’s president on human rights including the detention of Alexei Navalny as well as cyber crime committed by Russian-based actors at their summit in Geneva.

Speaking at a news conference after the summit on Wednesday afternoon, Mr Biden called for a “stable and predictable” relationship between the two Cold War superpowers while warning that there would be consequences for violating international norms.

“I made it clear to President Putin that we will continue to raise cases of fundamental human rights, because that’s who we are,” Mr Biden said on Wednesday.

More to follow...