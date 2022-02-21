President Joe Biden agreed to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin if Russia hasn’t invaded Ukraine, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement.

The statement came after Mr Biden canceled a trip to Wilmington, Delaware and spoke with French President Emanuel Macron as Russia has amassed 150,000 troops, along with military equipment, which the White House described as being about “ongoing diplomacy and deterrence efforts in response to Russia’s military buildup on the borders of Ukraine.

Mr Macron had previously spoken with both Mr Putin and Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

“As the President has repeatedly made clear, we are committed to pursuing diplomacy until the moment an invasion begins,” Ms Psaki said.

Ms Psaki said that Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov later this week in Europe.

“President Biden accepted in principle a meeting with President Putin following that engagement, again, if an invasion hasn’t happened,” she said.

Mr Biden has said he is “convinced” that Russia will invade Ukraine, which Vice President Kamala Harris repeated.

“We are also ready to impose swift and severe consequences should Russia instead choose war,” Ms Psaki said. “And currently, Russia appears to be continuing preparations for a full-scale assault on Ukraine very soon.”

Mr Zelensky had earlier asssailed Western allies for not sufficiently defending Ukraine, asserting that the global community had forgotten the lessons of the 20th century.

“It was here 15 years ago that Russia announced its intention to challenge global security,” he said at the Munich Security Conference. What did the world say? Appeasement. Result? At least – the annexation of Crimea and aggression against my state.”

Ms Harris had discussed with reporters what she discussed with Mr Zelenskyy.

“Well, what I made clear in our meeting and -- is that -- again, this is a dynamic situation,” she said. “And depending on what happens in the coming days, we will reevaluate the need that Ukraine has and our ability to support. And we have been doing that through the course of these many months.”

Mr Zelensky also criticised Nato for not moving quickly enough.

“We are told: the door is open,” he said in Munich. “But so far authorized access only. If not all members of the Alliance want to see us or all members of the Alliance do not want to see us, be honest. Open doors are good, but we need open answers, not open questions for years.”