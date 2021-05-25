Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin will meet in Geneva, Switzerland on 16 June, the White House has announced.

A statement from press secretary Jen Psaki says the two leaders will “discuss the full range of pressing issues, as we seek to restore predictability and stability to the US-Russia relationship”.

The highly anticipated face-to-face meeting will take place near the end of Mr Biden’s first international trip that will also see him attend the G7 conference in the UK.

Details of the meeting are still being formalised, but National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan is in Geneva this week to meet with his Russian counterpart.

A wide range of topics will be on the agenda from Covid-19 to nuclear proliferation, and Russian interference in US elections to the climate crisis.

Mr Biden is also likely to raise the actions of Russian ally Belarus this week which sparked outrage by forcing a civilian aircraft to land so an opposition journalist could be arrested.

Concerns over the sovereign integrity of Ukraine will also likely be brought up as Russian troops mass on the border.

There are no great expectations from the meeting, but it is seen as more of an opportunity for the two leaders to build a rapport and gain insight into any areas where progress might be possible in the difficult relationship between the two countries.

When the two men met during the first term of the Obama administration in 2011, Mr Biden famously told the Russian leader during a tour of the Kremlin: “I’m looking into your eyes, and I don’t think you have a soul.”

Mr Putin is said to have responded: “We understand one another.”

The meeting will come after Mr Biden joins his G7 counterparts for the group’s 47th summit, to be held at Carbis Bay, St Ives in Cornwall on 11-13 June. He will also hold bilateral meetings with leaders including Boris Johnson.

Mr Biden will then travel to Nato Headquarters in Brussels for the security organisation’s annual summit on 14 June covering transatlantic cooperation and collective defence.

While in the Belgian capital the president will also participate in a US-EU Summit, before travelling on to Switzerland.