Biden says danger of nuclear ‘armageddon’ now at highest risk since 1962 amid Putin’s nuclear sabre-rattling
US president speaks out as Russian officials discuss possibility of using tactical nuclear weapons after suffering massive setbacks in the eight-month invasion of Ukraine
President Joe Biden warned on Thursday evening that the risk of nuclear “armageddon” is at its highest level since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis, as Russian officials speak of the possibility of using tactical nuclear weapons after suffering massive setbacks in the eight-month invasion of Ukraine.
Mr Biden made the remarks at a fundraiser for the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, the party’s apparatus dedicated to defending incumbent Senators and electing Democratic Senators.
Mr Biden said he knew Russian President Vladimir Putin very well.
“We have not faced the prospect of Armageddon since Kennedy and the Cuban missile crisis,” he said. “He’s not joking when he talks about potential use of tactical nuclear weapons or biological or chemical weapons because his military is you might say significantly underperforming.”
Foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday that Russia had not changed its position that a nuclear war must never be fought. This came after Mr Putin said that he would use “all the means at our disposal” to defend Russia during its invasion of Ukraine. He also said that the United States set a precedent when it dropped two atomic weapons in the Second World War.
But Mr Biden also challenged Russian nuclear doctrine, warning that the use of a lower-yield tactical weapon could quickly spiral out of control into global destruction.
“I don’t think there is any such a thing as the ability to easily use a tactical weapon and not end up with armageddon,” Mr Biden said. The president also blamed the actions of his predecessor, former president Donald Trump, for the current crisis.
“I didn’t realize how much serious damage the previous administration did to our foreign policy,” he said.
US officials for months have warned of the prospect that Russia could use weapons of mass destruction in Ukraine as it has faced a series of strategic setbacks on the battlefield. as recently as this week, though, they have said they have seen no change to Russia's nuclear forces that would require a change in the alert posture of US nuclear forces.
Mr Biden also said he was trying to figure out what is the best way to de-escalate the crisis.
“I’m trying to figure out what is Putin’s off ramp?” he said. “Where does he find a way out? Where does he find himself in a position that he does not not only lose face but lose significant power within Russia?”
