Biden says Putin appears to be ‘self-isolating’ from advisers
Reality of Ukraine invasion is causing fractures between Putin and top military chiefs, president claims
President Joe Biden claimed on Thursday that Vladimir Putin appears to be “self-isolating” from his closest advisers including his top intelligence officials as his invasion of Ukraine appears to be largely stalled across the country.
In an address announcing efforts to lower gas prices, which the US have blamed on the efforts to divest from Russian oil as well as inflation, the president explained that he didn’t “want to put too much stock” in the reports but essentially confirmed reporting that has for weeks indicated that a major rift exists between Mr Putin and his top aides and strategists.
“He seems to be self-isolating, and there’s some indication that he has um...fired or house-arrested some of his advisers,” said the president, adding that he was waiting for more “hard evidence” on the issue.
More follows...
