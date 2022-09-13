Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

President Joe Biden will reportedly be able to use his own armoured limousine for ground transportation to and from Westminster Abbey for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral.

According to The Times, Whitehall sources say Mr Biden has been granted special dispensation to make use of the US-built armoured Cadillac state car — informally known as “The Beast” — for security reasons.

The Times also reports that other G7 leaders, including France’s Emmanuel Macron and Emperor Naruhito of Japan, are expected to be permitted their own ground transport.

Not every foreign leader will be granted such privileges, however. Of the hundreds expected to attend the late Queen’s memorial service, the vast majority have been asked to utilise shared transportation to and from the Abbey, and to fly in on commercial aircraft to ease congestion at London’s airports.

Mr Biden will also be able to skip the full queues for a gate at Heathrow because the bespoke Boeing 747 used by US presidents — known in American military parlance as a VC-25A — will most likely land at RAF Mildenhall in Suffolk.

Though it is nominally a Royal Air Force facility, it primarily supports US Air Force operations and is home to the 100th Air Refuelling Wing among other units.

According to the White House, Mr Biden will be accompanied at the funeral by First Lady Jill Biden but none of his living predecessors.

In response to a question on whether Mr Biden would invite Donald Trump or any of the four other living ex-presidents to join an official delegation to the late sovereign’s memorial service, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Monday that the official invitation from the British government extended only to the incumbent president and his spouse.

Ms Jean-Pierre said the invitation was transmitted on Saturday as a diplomatic note from the protocol directorate of the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, with Mr Biden accepting it a day later.

“The invitation was extended to the US government for the president and the first lady only,” she said.