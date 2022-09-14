Biden praised Queen’s ‘dignity and constancy’ in phone call with King Charles III

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

President Joe Biden on Wednesday spoke with King Charles III to offer condolences on the passing of his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth III.

According to the White House, Mr Biden and the King discussed the president’s recollection of Queen Elizabeth’s hospitality when he and first lady Jill Biden visited her at Windsor Castle last year.

Mr Biden also “also conveyed the great admiration of the American people for the Queen” to her son, and credited her “dignity and constancy” with having “deepened the enduring friendship and special relationship between the United States and the United Kingdom”.

The president spoke with King Charles just before the King joined his siblings — Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward — and his sons Prince William and Prince Harry in a funeral procession, following the Queen’s coffin on foot from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall.

Mr Biden and the First Lady are set to represent the US at the late Queen’s state funeral on Monday. On Tuesday, it was reported that the British government had granted Mr Biden special dispensation to use his armoured state car to travel to and from Westminster Abbey out of concern for the president’s security.