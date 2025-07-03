Biden’s reelection bid fell apart after he admitted ‘only thing’ he cared about was Hunter avoiding jail

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

During a crucial month in former President Joe Biden’s reelection bid, he allegedly said the “only thing” he cared about was that his son Hunter Biden avoided jail, the authors of a new book claim.

According to an excerpt of 2024: How Trump Retook the White House and the Democrats Lost America, published in the Wall Street Journal, Biden was “distracted” by his son’s legal battles, which coincided with a key moment in his doomed campaign.

The former president was said to be “devastated” by Hunter’s legal troubles and months later, as one of his last acts in office, made the stunning move to pardon his son after his conviction on federal gun charges.

June 2024 was a key period in Biden’s reelection campaign - but the then-president suffered enormous setbacks that eventually derailed his bid for a second term.

open image in gallery The former president was said to be “devastated” by Hunter Biden’s legal troubles and later on made the stunning move to pardon his son. ( AFP via Getty Images )

The former president didn’t recognise his long-term friend and ally George Clooney at a star-studded fundraiser mid-way through the month, according to a tell-all book on his decline. The interaction, in part, is said to have influenced the actor’s decision to pen an op-ed in calling for him to drop out the race.

Then, two weeks later, Biden’s disastrous debate performance against Donald Trump caused further concern within his own party.

While all of that was going on, the book’s authors — The Journal’s Josh Dawsey, Tyler Pager of the New York Times, and the Washington Post’s Isaac Arnsdorf — claim that Biden confided in a close friend: “The only thing I care about is that my son is not convicted.”

However, Hunter Biden was equally concerned by his father’s performance against Trump.

“Hunter watched the debate from his home in Los Angeles, and his reaction was ‘What the f***?’,” the book claims. “He had never seen his father so out of it, and worried about his well-being. A few days later, when Hunter arrived at Camp David for a visit, he told his father, ‘I love you’ and ‘Get some sleep.’”

open image in gallery The debate between Donald Trump and former President Joe Biden was a turning point in the 2024 presidential campaign and the catalyst that led to the Democrat to drop out of the race. ( Getty )

The next morning, Hunter Biden’s “concerns had softened,” the book says. “He thought Biden had just been exhausted during the debate…No one discussed Biden dropping out of the presidential race.”

However, a few weeks later, as Biden was recovering from Covid and holding meetings to determine his future, Hunter called and said he supported whatever decision he made, but he “would sure love having” him back, according to the book. The next day, the book claims, Biden dropped out of the race.

The account is said to be based on interviews with “more than a dozen prominent Democrats” working on Joe Biden’s campaign and within White House.

The book, out next week on July 8, follows another explosive publication detailing the alleged cover-up of Biden’s mental and physical decline while in office written by CNN’s Jake Tapper and Axios’ Alex Thompson. It was released around the same time Biden announced that he has an aggressive form of prostate cancer.

On December 1 last year, Biden issued a pardon to his son, who he said had been “selectively, and unfairly, prosecuted” by the Justice Department. In a lengthy statement, he said he hoped the American people would understand his decision as a father.

It came less than two weeks ahead of Hunter Biden’s sentencing for his conviction on federal gun charges.

The pardon was a full reversal of the stance he took six months prior, when he announced publicly he would not pardon Hunter if he was convicted.

It prompted widespread outrage amongst Republicans and Democrats, with many calling it “an improper use of power.”