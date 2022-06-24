Biden to address the nation after Supreme Court overturns Roe v Wade

President Joe Biden is planning to address the nation about the US Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v Wade, after the nation’s highest court issued its ruling wiping out the constitutional right to abortion access for millions of Americans.

The president is expected to deliver remarks at around 12.30pm on Friday afternoon, according to the White House official Twitter account.

On Friday morning, the US Supreme Court issued its long-awaited ruling in the case of Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organization, with the justices ruling 6-3 to strike down the constitutional right to an abortion codified under the 1973 ruling Roe v Wade and further strengthened in the 1992 ruling Planned Parenthood v Casey.

The Supreme Court decision has sent the powers over abortion rights back to individual states, where many Republican-led states had already put ‘trigger laws’ in place to ban or severely restrict abortions in the eventuality that Roe was overturned.

In his majority opinion, Justice Samuel Alito wrote that Roe – as well as the 1992 ruling on Planned Parenthood v Casey that further cemented abortion as a constitutional right – was “egregiously wrong” and “must be overruled”.

“Roe was egregiously wrong from the start,” he wrote.

“Its reasoning was exceptionally weak, and the decision has had damaging consequences.

“And far from bringing about a national settlement of the abortion issue, Roe and Casey have enflamed debate and deepened division.”

In their dissent, liberal Justices Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan blasted the decision.

“With sorrow – for this Court, but more, for the many millions of American women who have today lost a fundamental constitutional protection – we dissent,” they wrote.

“It is truly sad.”

The final ruling comes over a month after a draft majority opinion was leaked back on 2 May, revealing the court’s intentions to overturn abortion rights.