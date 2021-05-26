Joe Biden has urged Congress to act on gun control in the wake of the San Jose mass shooting.

The president has ordered that flags be flown at half mast following the shooting at a light rail yard in California, and noted that it was the fifth time he has had to do so since he took office in January.

“There are at least eight families who will never be whole again. There are children, parents, and spouses who are waiting to hear whether someone they love is ever going to come home,” said the president in a statement.

Mr Biden said that he had made the same calls for action after the shootings in Atlanta, Colorado, South Carolina and Indiana.

“Enough,” he added.

“Once again, I urge Congress to take immediate action and heed the call of the American people, including the vast majority of gun owners, to help end this epidemic of gun violence in America.

“Every life that is taken by a bullet pierces the soul of our nation. We can, and we must, do more.”

A transit worker opened fire at the rail yard in San Jose early on Wednesday, killing eight people, according to the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office, which reported that the gunman was also dead.

San Jose mayor, Sam Liccardo, said that the suspect’s home had also been set on fire.

“This is a horrific day for our city and it’s a tragic day for the VTA family,” Mr Liccardo said at a news conference.

“Our heart pains for the families and the co-workers because we know that so many are feeling deeply this loss of their loved ones and their friends.”

Law enforcement officials identified the gunman as Samuel Cassidy, 57, an employee of VTA, according to NBC Bay Area.

Investigators are still working on a motive for the violence.

California governor Gavin Newsom called for action to be taken on gun control.

“I feel like this happens over and over and over again. It begs the question: What the hell is going on in the United States of America?” he said.