Biden praises Southwest one day after CEO says he ‘forced’ vaccine mandate on company

President Joe Biden offered praise for the efforts of Southwest Airlines in combatting Covid-19 misinformation on Thursday during a national address, just one day after the company’s CEO appeared to rebuke the president for implementing a vaccination mandate on businesses with more than 100 employees.

Speaking at the White House, Mr Biden addressed the state of the efforts to battle Covid-19 around the country and explained that some companies and other private organisations were “stepping up” to fight misinformation.

“Southwest Airlines...the head of the pilots’ union and its CEO dismissed critics who claim vaccination mandates contributed to flight disruptions,” Mr Biden said.

His remarks came despite comments from Southwest CEO Greg Kelly on CNBC, addressing a wave of flight disruptions that peaked this Sunday with the company being forced to cancel just under a third of its flights across the US.

The CEO remarked that he had “never been in favour of corporations imposing that kind of a mandate” before stressing that “that’s not what was at issue with Southwest over the weekend”.

“We’re urging all our employees to get vaccinated,” added Mr Kelly. “If they can’t, we’re urging them to seek an accommodation, either for medical or religious reasons. My goal is of course is that no one loses their job. The objective here is to improve health and safety – not for people to lose their jobs.”

