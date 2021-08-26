President Joe Biden pledged to avenge the 12 American service members killed in an attack in Kabul on Thursday.

“To those who carried out this attack as well as anyone who wishes America harm, know this, we will not forgive, we will not forget, we will hunt you down and make you pay,” the president said.

The Pentagon confirmed in a briefing earlier in the day that 11 US Marines and one Navy medic who were providing support for evacuations of Americans and allies leaving Afghanistan from Hamid Karzai international airport were killed in an explosion. US officials believe the attack was carried out by members of Isis-k, a branch of the Islamic State in Afghanistan.

The president hailed the service of those killed and called them part of “a great and noble company of American heroes.”

The president’s words echoed those of US Central Command leader Gen Kenneth McKenzie, who pledged to find the people who killed Americans.

“We’ve been clear all along that we’re going to retain the right to operate against ISIS in Afghanistan and we’re working very hard to determine attribution, to determine who is associated with this cowardly attack and we’re prepared to take action against them,” Gen McKenzie said.

The president also invoked the death of his son Beau Biden, who served in Iraq before dying of brain cancer, to the loved ones of those who perished.

“You get this feeling like you’re being sucked into a black hole in the middle of your chest and there’s no way out,” he said, promising to fulfill the United States’ obligations to the families.

“We have a continuing obligation, a sacred obligation to all of you. That obligation is not temporary, we lost forever,” he said.

At the same time, despite the nature of the attack, the president did say that he did not regret ending the US military mission in Afghanistan.

“I have never been of the view that we should be sacrificing American lives to try to establish a democratic government in Afghanistan, a country that has never once in its entire history been a united country,” he said. “It was time to end a 20-year war.”