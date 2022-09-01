Biden news – live: President warns of ‘extremist threat’ to democracy from MAGA Republicans ahead of speech
Rolling coverage as President Joe Biden makes two key speeches in Pennsylvania this week
White House warns MAGA Republicans are extremist threat to US democracy
President Joe Biden will deliver a prime-time speech on the “battle for the soul of the nation” on Thursday night at 8pm setting up key themes for the midterm elections later this year.
The White House says that Mr Biden will travel to Philadelphia to give the speech at the city’s Independence National Historical Park. The address will be the president’s second appearance in the key battleground state of Pennsylvania this week, coming after a rally on Tuesday at which he spoke about his crime prevention plans and gun control legislation.
Celebrating the passage of this year’s gun safety legislation, which he said represented a triumph over the National Rifle Association, Mr Biden insisted he is determined to ban assault weapons from the US.
He also bucked the progressive wing of his party with a promise to fund the police – and declared that Republicans who called 6 January rioters “patriots” cannot justifiably call themselves supporters of law enforcement.
Watch: Biden says MAGA supporting GOP can’t be ‘pro-law enforcement and pro-insurrection’
‘We have to act’: Biden renews call for updated assault weapons ban
President Joe Biden on Tuesday reiterated his call for Congress to pass an updated version of the ban on military-style semiautomatic rifles that was a centrepiece of the 1994 anti-crime legislation he authored as a senator.
Mr Biden renewed his call for an updated assault weapons ban at an event in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, to highlight what his administration is calling the “Safer America Plan”. He said banning the types of military-style rifles that have become the weapon of choice for mass shooters in recent years would be a “common-sense action” that builds on the Safer Communities Act — the first gun control legislation to pass Congress in decades — which he signed into law earlier this year.
Biden renews call for updated assault weapons ban: ‘We have to act’
Biden called for a restoration of the 1994 assault weapons ban he championed as a senator
Fetterman campaign calls on Biden to decriminalise weed
John Fetterman does not want to hear “any bull****” from his Republican opponent Mehmet Oz about his support for decriminalising cannabis, or any attempts from the TV doctor-turned-GOP candidate to conflate weed “with seriously harmful crime”.
Pennsylvania’s Democratic nominee for US Senate has pressed Joe Biden’s administration to decriminalise cannabis ahead of the president’s planned trip to Pittsburgh on Labor Day, saying in a message from his campaign that it is “long past time” to remove cannabis from the federal government’s most-restricted categories of drugs, alongside heroin and LSD.
Alex Woodward reports.
Fetterman campaign calls on Biden to decriminalise weed ahead of Pennsylvania visit
‘I don’t want to hear any bull**** coming out of Dr Oz’s campaign trying to conflate decriminalizing marijuana with seriously harmful crime’
What’s so important about Wikes-Barre, Pennsylvania?
On Tuesday, President Joe Biden is travelling to Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, to discuss gun violence.
Then, on Saturday, former president Donald Trump will head to the same small town to hold a rally at the Mohegan Sun Arena to support Pennsylvania GOP Senate candidate Mehmet Oz and gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano.
On the surface, it might be surprising to see two presidents visit a city with less than 41,000 residents that is a two-hour drive from Philadelphia.
Read more on why it may not be that surprising.
Why are Joe Biden and Donald Trump both going to this small Pennsylvania City?
Wilkes-Barre is located in Luzerne County, which historically voted for Democrats before Trump came along
More than 40% of Americans say civil war is more likely in next ten years
A newly released poll has found that a significant number of Americans believe the United States will be embroiled in a civil war within the next 10 years as political divisions continue to strain the country’s civic bonds.
The online survey of 1,500 adults — commissioned by The Economist and conducted by YouGov from 20 to 23 August — found that 29 per cent of respondents said a civil war would be “somewhat likely”, while 14 per cent said such a conflict would be “very likely”.
Andrew Feinberg took a look at the survey results.
More than four in 10 Americans say civil war is more likely within the next decade
The Economist/YouGov poll finds self-described ‘strong Republicans’ most likely to say there could be a US civil war in the next decade
Could Democrats could hold onto their majority in the House of Representatives?
For much of the past year, many political observers assumed that Democrats would likely lose their majority in the House of Representatives, if not the Senate, largely because of President Joe Biden’s lagging approval ratings and high inflation numbers.
But John Della Volpe, the director of polling for Harvard’s Kennedy School Institute of Politics, said he always questioned that wisdom.
“If you look at the generic ballot, between then and today, it has not deviated more than four points,” he told The Independent. “I don’t think Republicans had a lead ever more than four points. Today, it’s essentially even.”\
Eric Garcia reports.
How Democrats could hold onto their majority in the House
John Della Volpe, director of polling at the Harvard Kennedy School Institute of Politics, talks about how Democrats’ fortunes have changed.
Tomorrow: Biden to give primetime speech on ‘soul of the nation’
President Joe Biden will deliver a prime-time speech on the “battle for the soul of the nation” this week ahead of the midterm elections later this year.
The White House says that Mr Biden will travel to Philadelphia on Thursday to give the speech at the city’s Independence National Historical Park.
Biden to give primetime speech on ‘soul of the nation’ in Philadelphia
Event will take place outside city’s historic Independence Hall
Readout of President Biden’s Call with Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi of Iraq
President Joseph R Biden Jr spoke today with Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi of Iraq to discuss US support for a sovereign and independent Iraq. The President commended Prime Minister Kadhimi’s personal leadership during escalating tensions and violence over a 24-hour period earlier this week. He praised the performance of the Iraqi Security Forces and extended condolences to the families of those killed in the recent fighting. The President and the Prime Minister welcomed the return of security to the streets, and called on all Iraqi leaders to engage in a national dialogue to forge a common way forward consistent with Iraq’s constitution and laws. The President finally offered his full support for Prime Minster Kadhimi’s efforts to de-escalate tensions in the region through dialogue and diplomacy. The two leaders agreed to remain in touch over the coming weeks.
Dr Oz says all abortion is ‘murder’ in resurfaced audio
Pennsylvania Senate candidate Dr Mehmet Oz is proving to be a slippery figure when it comes to pinning down his stance on abortion.
Earlier this week, he rejected the idea of a federal ban on the procedure. In May, when a leaked draft opinion of the Supreme Court’s decision to reverse Roe v Wade was leaked, he championed it by saying he looked “forward to supporting pro-life legislation that saves innocent lives in the U.S. Senate”. And in a 2019 interview, he described efforts to reverse Roe as “concerning”.
Now, newly-emerged audio - obtained by The Daily Beast - revealed the Trump-backed Republican’s most extreme opinion on abortion to date.
Joanna Chisholm reports.
Dr Oz says all abortion is ‘murder’ in resurfaced campaign event audio
The GOP candidate’s remarks are a dramatic departure from earlier comments made in 2019 that were considerably more pro-choice
Will an Texas abortion law backlash be enough to help Beto O’Rourke’s campaign?
Beto O’Rourke – looking to become Texas’s first Democratic governor for 30 years – claims opposition to a near-total abortion ban is uniting voters in a way he has never seen in his life .
Ahead of November’s midterm elections, where he is taking on Republican incumbent Greg Abbott, O’Rourke’s campaign is spending millions of dollars on television adverts claiming the vote is a “referendum” on abortion access.
Andrew Buncombe reports.
Will backlash against Texas’ new abortion ban help Beto O’Rourke win election?
Democrats last held the governor’s mansion 30 years ago but the former congressman claims the abortion ban is uniting Texans in way he has never seen, writes Andrew Buncombe
