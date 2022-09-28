Biden forgets death of congresswoman and gives her shout-out at hunger event

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Joe Biden committed an embarrassing error at an anti-hunger event on Wednesday when he appeared to forget the recent death of an Indiana congresswoman and called her out as if she was a potential attendee.

The president was speaking at the White House conference on hunger, nutrition and health when he called out the name of Jackie Walorski, a Republican member of the House who died in a car crash earlier this year. Speaking as if he was searching for her in the was in the room, Mr Biden then suggested that she must have missed the event.

It’s a cringeworthy moment given that Mr Biden and his wife Dr Jill Biden released a statement expressing their condolences for Ms Walorski’s death in early August.

More follows...