Biden news – live: President to address gun safety, ahead of televised primetime ‘soul of the nation’ speech
Rolling coverage as President Joe Biden makes two key speeches in Pennsylvania this week
Joe Biden says he’s ‘determined’ to ban assault weapons
President Joe Biden will deliver a prime-time speech on the “battle for the soul of the nation” this week ahead of the midterm elections later this year.
The White House says that Mr Biden will travel to Philadelphia on Thursday to give the speech at the city’s Independence National Historical Park.
An official told NBC News that the speech in the battleground state of Pennsylvania would focus on how America’s “rights and freedoms are still under attack”, echoing his message from his 2020 victory over Donald Trump.
Last week, in his sternest denunciation of Republicans to date, Mr Biden excoriated his predecessor’s core Maga philosophy as “semi-fascism” and declared that the extreme right are committed to “destroying America”.
His comparison of some Republicans to fascism drew the ire of GOP leaders who were quick to hit back at Mr Biden’s comment.
Thursday’s speech will be the president’s second visit to key battleground state of Pennsylvania this week. On Tuesday, he is speaking about his crime prevention plans and gun control legislation.
Is the Safer America Plan the 1994 Crime Bill reheated?
It’s 1994 again in Washington.
Americans are once again worried about rising crime rates. Democrats are once again worried that Republican attacks about them being “soft on crime” will cost them at the polls. And a backslapping, centrist Delaware legislator named Joe Biden is once again leading the charge to hire 100,000 new police officers, just as he did with his signature 1994 crime bill.
In 2022, the president is asking Congress to fund the $37bn Safer America Plan, which includes nearly $13bn to put 100,000 more police officers on the street.
Josh Marcus and Alex Woodward take a look at President Biden’s latest crime prevention plan, the subject of today’s speech in Pennsylvania.
Why does Biden want to hire 100,000 more police officers?
Advocates fear plan is repeat of 1994 crime bill, ‘one of the great mistakes this country has ever made’, Josh Marcus and Alex Woodward report
Biden to give primetime speech on ‘soul of the nation’
President Joe Biden will deliver a prime-time speech on the “battle for the soul of the nation” this week ahead of the midterm elections later this year.
The White House says that Mr Biden will travel to Philadelphia on Thursday to give the speech at the city’s Independence National Historical Park.
Graeme Massie reports.
Biden to give primetime speech on ‘soul of the nation’ in Philadelphia
Event will take place outside city’s historic Independence Hall
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies