Watch live as Biden speaks at Civil Rights Act’s 60th anniversary event

Watch live as Joe Biden delivers remarks to commemorate the 60th Anniversary of the Civil Rights Act at the LBJ Presidential Library on Monday 29 July.

The president today proposed sweeping changes to the US Supreme Court, including term limits and a binding code of conduct for its nine justices, but opposition from Republicans in Congress means the proposals have little chance of enactment.

Mr Biden has called on Congress to pass binding and enforceable rules that would require the justices to disclose gifts, refrain from public political activity, and recuse themselves from cases in which they or their spouses have financial or other conflicts of interest.

He has also urged the adoption of an 18-year term limit for the justices, who currently serve life tenures.

Mr Biden called for the revamp, as well as a constitutional amendment to eliminate broad presidential immunity recognised in a 1 July Supreme Court ruling involving former president Donald Trump, in an opinion piece published in the Washington Post.

He will speak on the issue at the presidential library of former President Lyndon B. Johnson in Austin, Texas, today.