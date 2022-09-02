✕ Close Biden warns Trump and ‘MAGA forces’ want to strip Americans of their rights

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

President Joe Biden delivered a passionate primetime speech on the “battle for the soul of the nation” to address a growing anti-democratic agenda in the US.

He warned that “equality and democracy are under assault” in the US as he sounded an alarm about his predecessor, Donald Trump, and “MAGA Republican” allies, labelling them an extremist threat to the nation and its future.

“MAGA forces are determined to take this country backwards,” the president said. “Backwards to an America where there is no right to choose, no right to privacy, no right to contraception, no right to marry who you love.”

“For a long time, we’ve reassured ourselves that American democracy is guaranteed. But it is not,” Mr Biden said. “We have to defend it. Protect it. Stand up for it. Each and every one of us.”

The president’s remarks at Philadelphia‘s Independence National Historical Park mark his second appearance in the key battleground state of Pennsylvania this week following a speech outlining his pitch for gun control legislation and violence prevention.