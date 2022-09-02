Biden news – live: ‘No place for political violence in America’ says president in fiery primetime address
President Joe Biden’s remarks addressed the threat of anti-democratic forces in the US
Biden warns Trump and ‘MAGA forces’ want to strip Americans of their rights
President Joe Biden delivered a passionate primetime speech on the “battle for the soul of the nation” to address a growing anti-democratic agenda in the US.
He warned that “equality and democracy are under assault” in the US as he sounded an alarm about his predecessor, Donald Trump, and “MAGA Republican” allies, labelling them an extremist threat to the nation and its future.
“MAGA forces are determined to take this country backwards,” the president said. “Backwards to an America where there is no right to choose, no right to privacy, no right to contraception, no right to marry who you love.”
“For a long time, we’ve reassured ourselves that American democracy is guaranteed. But it is not,” Mr Biden said. “We have to defend it. Protect it. Stand up for it. Each and every one of us.”
The president’s remarks at Philadelphia‘s Independence National Historical Park mark his second appearance in the key battleground state of Pennsylvania this week following a speech outlining his pitch for gun control legislation and violence prevention.
Heckler could be heard as Biden denounced political violence in primetime address
A heckler repeatedly yelled “Let’s go Brandon” as Joe Biden denounced MAGA Republicans and threats of political violence in his primetime address.
The phrase has become a Republican code for insulting the president and was shouted repeatedly as Mr Biden gave a speech on protecting democracy from Philadelphia on Thursday.
Mr Biden even joked about the heckler using a “bullhorn” and defended their right to voice their opinion.
Graeme Massie reports.
CBS poll: 70 per cent say democracy under threat
A new CBS News poll reveals that seven in ten Americans believe that democracy is under threat.
Across all parties, the chief reason is given the influence of money in politics.
Among Democrats, attempts to overturn elections comes in second and political violence third.
Among Republicans, it’s too much government power, and people voting illegally.
Check out the full results at CBS News:
Biden warns of Trump and GOP extremism threatening ‘the very foundations of our republic’
President Joe Biden on Thursday used a dramatic primetime address to the nation to warn of the danger to American democracy posed by acolytes of former president Donald Trump and other GOP candidates who want to strip citizens of their most basic rights.
Standing on what he called the “sacred ground” of Independence National Historical Park in Philadelphia — the place where America’s founding documents were debated and drafted — Mr Biden called the ideas embodied in that document, “equality and democracy” the “rock” on which the US was built.
The president warned that those ideas were now under attack.
Eric Garcia and Andrew Feinberg report for The Independent.
Biden: Democracy ‘cannot survive’ if MAGA Republicans believe ‘either they win, or they were cheated’
Joe Biden hammered Donald Trump and his supporters for their increasing election denialism during a primetime address from Philadelphia, calling it an attack on “the most fundamental freedom in this country, the freedom to vote, and have your vote counted.”
“Democracy cannot survive when one side believes there are only two outcomes to an election—either they win, or they were cheated,” the president said on Thursday night speaking in front of Independence Hall, where the Declaration of Independence and US constutition were signed.
“That’s where MAGA Republicans are today.”
Biden to welcome South African president to White House
Per the White House:
On Friday, September 16, President Biden will welcome South African President Cyril Ramaphosa to the White House. The leaders, building on their productive call in April and the U.S.-South Africa Strategic Dialogue in August, will discuss opportunities to deepen our cooperation on trade and investment, infrastructure, climate and energy, and health. The two Presidents will reaffirm the importance of our enduring partnership, and discuss our work together to address regional and global challenges.
Biden to meet South Africa leader amid differences on Russia
President Joe Biden will host South African President Cyril Ramaphosa at the White House this month as the administration looks to draw African nations closer to the U.S. The announcement comes as South Africa and many of its neighbors have staked out neutral ground on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
Stephen Miller says Biden gave speech of dictator
Former Trump adviser Stephen Miller gave his opinion on President Joe Biden’s speech on Fox News on Thursday night, claiming that his boss poured out his heart and soul everyday to build a better America, whereas Mr Biden have the speech of a dictator.
Mr Miller wrote Donald Trump’s “American Carnage” inauguration address.
Watch below:
Pelosi releases statement on President Biden’s Address
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi released the following statement:
“President Biden, in his inspiring and optimistic remarks tonight, made crystal clear that our rights, our freedom and our Democracy are on the line. Every American who cares about the integrity of our Democracy, the fairness of our economy, the safety of our communities and the health of our planet is grateful to the President for his values-based vision and patriotic leadership.
“In the Congress and across the country, extreme MAGA Republicans are orchestrating a sinister campaign. From criminalizing women’s health care to ending Social Security and Medicare to undermining our elections, the GOP is working to turn back the clock on many of our most fundamental liberties while fanning the flames of violence and division.
“In stark contrast, under the strong leadership of President Biden, Democrats have powered progress for America’s families. With our landmark laws to bring down costs, create better paying jobs and build safer communities, Democrats are demonstrating that Democracy can continue to deliver.
“The American people are rejecting Republicans’ extreme MAGA agenda – instead, choosing Democrats’ unifying vision of People Over Politics.”
Voices: Biden’s primetime speech got everything right, but can it change any minds?
Andrew Buncombe writes;
Joe Biden has been on something of a roll of late,
Inflation appears down, his approval rating is up, and special elections in Alaska and New York state have led some Democrats to think they might not only hold onto the Senate, but perhaps even the House.
With less than 70 days before those midterms, Biden on Thursday night put himself at the heart of efforts to deliver for the party, not only listing the achievements of his nearly two years in office, but drawing a very clear distinction of what is on offer to voters when they go to the polls.
Read on:
Five takeaways from Biden’s primetime speech
Joe Biden pulled zero punches on Thursday evening as he condemned Donald Trump and his grip over the Republican Party in front of Philadelphia’s Independence Hall.
The president spoke on a warm summer evening as drama over an FBI raid of Mar-a-Lago continues to unfold and the stability of America’s rule of law seems more fragile than ever. Polling indicates that the feeling of uncertainty about the future is widespread: as many as four in 10 Americans say civil war is possible in the coming years, a shocking number.
The address on Thursday echoed many of the same warnings Mr Biden made earlier this year on the twelve-month anniversary of the Jan 6 attack on Congress, a major but not the first sign of America’s worsening political fractures. Violence between the right and the left has been escalating for years, and was evident as early as 2017 when far-right attendees including white nationalists attacked counter-protesters in Charlottesville, killing one person.
There were many unique points in Mr Biden’s speech on Thursday as the president made his most aggressive case yet that Donald Trump and his allies’ continued efforts to sow distrust in America’s election systems represents a clear threat to the future of US democracy.
Here are a few notable points to think about after the president’s address to the nation:
What did MAGA Republicans think of the speech?
Here’s an initial impression from Newsmax:
