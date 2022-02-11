Joe Biden snapped at NBC’s Lester Holt and called him a “wise guy” when he questioned the president about inflation, according to excerpts from a TV interview.

The full interview will air on Sunday during the Super Bowl pregame show. This is the president’s first sit-down interview this year.

On Thursday, the veteran TV anchor pointed out that Mr Biden had said the high inflation would be “temporary” but it has, in fact, surged to a new 40-year-high.

Mr Holt said: “I think it was back in July, you said inflation was going to be temporary. I think a lot of Americans are wondering what your definition of temporary is.”

To this, the president responded: “Well, you’re being a wise guy with me a little bit. And I understand, that’s your job.”

When Mr Holt asked the president when Americans can “expect some relief from this soaring inflation, Mr Biden said: “According to Nobel laureates, 14 of them that contacted me and a number of corporate leaders, it ought to be able to start to taper off as we go through this year.”

Inflation skyrocketed to its highest rate in 40 years in January as consumer prices surged 7.5 per cent last month, compared to 12 months ago.

The US Department of Labour said that the latest spike marked the highest annual increase for consumer prices since February 1982. The Consumer Price Index, a closely tracked inflation gauge that details the costs of goods and services, also rose 0.6 per cent from December to January.

Last month, the US president lashed out at another reporter when questioned about inflation and his approval ratings.

The president’s insult was caught on camera after Fox News’ Peter Doocy asked him at the end of a photo opportunity: “Do you think inflation is a political liability in the midterms?”

“It’s a great asset, more inflation. What a stupid son of a b****,” Mr Biden was heard to mutter in the White House’s East Room.

Mr Doocy laughed off the incident and said he had not heard Mr Biden’s response because of all the noise in the room. He later said the president had called him to apologise.