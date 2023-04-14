Biden administration joins Supreme Court abortion pill appeal

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The Bidenadministration has joined an appeal to the US Supreme Court to preserve access to the abortion pill after as the case makes it way up the legal ladder, the Associated Pressreported.

Both the US Department of Justice and Danco Laboratories filed requests with the Supreme Court two days after a lower court tightened rules around the drug but maintained access to it.

The move from the Biden administration comes after the US 5th Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans granted a request from the US Department of Justice to put US US District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk’s ruling that blocked the US Food and Drug Administration’s approval of mifestiprone.

As of right now, the drug remains on the market. But the court of appeals made it harder for Americas to obtain, as it rolled back regulations that the FDA loosened to expad access to the drug.

The FDA had previously expanded approval for the drug for up to 10 weeks of pregnancy, but the court of appeals ruling reduced that to seven weeks.

“As far as the record before us reveals, FDA has not structured the distribution of any comparable drug in this way,” the three-judge panel said in its ruling.

US Attorney General Merrick Garland said on Thursday that the Justice Department would “be seeking emergency relief from the Supreme Court to defend the FDA’s scientific judgment and protect Americans’ access to safe and effective reproductive care.”

The ruling came after the US District Court Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk issued a ruling revoking the FDA’s 23-year approval of the drug. The drug is taken in conjunction with a second drug called misoprostol.

The new rules would take place by Saturday if the court does not take action. Mifestiprone is used for more than half of all abortions in the United States.