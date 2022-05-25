Biden planning visit to Texas after Uvalde school shooting

President Joe Biden will visit Texas after a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde left 19 children and 2 teachers at Robb Elementary School dead on Tuesday, CNN reported.

CNN reported that it is unclear where in Texas the president will visit after the mass shooting.

Mr Biden was flying back from Asia when the shooting occurred and gave remarks calling for legisislation to curb gun violence late Tuesday evening.

“Why are we willing to live with this carnage?” he said. “Where in God’s name is our backbone, to have the courage to deal with this and stand up to the [gun] lobbies?”

Mr Biden’s call comes after 18-year-old Salvador Ramos opened fire at Robb Elementary School. Law enforcement officers shot and killed Mr Ramos. Mr Ramos had also shot his grandmother before he began his assault, leaving her in criticial condition.

The visit will mark the second time in as many weeks that Mr Biden has visited the site of a mass shooting. Mr Biden visited Buffalo after a white supremacist allegedly opened fire and killed 10 people and wounded 3 people, with 11 of the victims being Black.