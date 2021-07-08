Biden to house Afghan translators in foreign countries as they await US admission
Qatar, UAE eyed as potential host countries for Afghans who aided US troops
John Bowden
Thursday 08 July 2021 16:59 comments
President Joe Biden will announce a plan to house Afghan translators outside their homeland in foreign countries as they await admission into the US as part of his address regarding the US withdrawal from Afghanistan.
The Wall Street Journal reported the plans on Thursday ahead of Mr Biden’s speech later in the day, and noted that the United Arab Emirates and Qatar were two of the countries being considered to host the Afghan refugees as they await final admission for their families into the United States.
