President Joe Biden did not rule out the possibility of further travel restrictions to combat or delay the spread of the omicron variant of Covid-19 at a press conference on Monday.

Speaking with reporters, Mr Biden was asked whether his administration would consider further extending bans beyond the southern region of Africa if the variant was detected on a wide scale in other countries.

“Are you considering additional travel restrictions on countries where the variant has been detected?” asked a reporter for The Wall Street Journal.

“The degree of the spread” contributes to the decision over whether or not to impose travel bans, Mr Biden explained, adding that he didn’t “anticipate” more bans coming into effect.

“We’ll see,” he added.

Mr Biden’s remarks come just a few days after his administration moved during the typically-quiet Thanksgiving holiday weekend to institute a ban on travel from eight countries, including South Africa, that took effect today. The ban does not affect US citizens.

Biden administration officials have continued to push more Americans to receive a Covid-19 jab as statistics from hospitals around the country make it clear that unvaccinated Americans now make up the vast majority of those hospitalised with serious Covid-19 infections.

Just about 70 per cent of the total US population has received at least one dose of a Covid-19 immunisation.

