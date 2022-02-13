Biden administration responsible for chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan, Pentagon reveals
Decision to delay shuttering of Kabul embassy among chief issues cited in DoD report
An after-action report of the final withdrawal of US forces and civilians from Kabul faulted the Biden administration and indecisiveness in decision-making for the chaos that unfolded in the final days of the occupation of Afghanistan.
In the declassified report, published by The Washington Post on Saturday evening, officials at the Pentagon say specific decisions (or lack thereof) contributed to the problems faced by US forces, who were tasked with securing and holding Hamid Karzai International Airport as greater Kabul fell to the Taliban.
At particular fault for the delays in the evacuation process was the number of US State Department officials still in the country, according to the document, which faulted that agency for numerous issues which officials said contributed to the delays and confusion.
More follows...
