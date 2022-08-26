Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Joe Biden mocked former President Donald Trump’s excuses for having top secret documents at his Mar-a-Lago home.

Mr Biden spoke about how he handles classified materials following the raid on Mr Trump’s residence.

The president was asked about his predecessor’s claim that the documents that were brought to Mar-a-Lago had been declassified using his previous presidential powers.

“I just want you to know I’ve declassified everything in the world. I’m president, I can do – c’mon,” he said sarcastically on the South Lawn of the White House while speaking to reporters before travelling to Delaware.

Mr Biden was also asked if it was ever okay to bring home classified documents.

“Depending on the circumstance — for example, I have in my home a cabined-off space that is completely secure,” he said.

“I’m taking home with me today’s [Presidential Daily Brief]. It’s locked, I have a person with me, military with me, I read it, I lock it back up, I give it to the military,” he added.

More follows...