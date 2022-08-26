‘C’mon!’ Biden mocks Trump’s excuses for having top secret documents at Mar-a-Lago home
Related video: DOJ unseals redacted affidavit in Trump search
Joe Biden mocked former President Donald Trump’s excuses for having top secret documents at his Mar-a-Lago home.
Mr Biden spoke about how he handles classified materials following the raid on Mr Trump’s residence.
The president was asked about his predecessor’s claim that the documents that were brought to Mar-a-Lago had been declassified using his previous presidential powers.
“I just want you to know I’ve declassified everything in the world. I’m president, I can do – c’mon,” he said sarcastically on the South Lawn of the White House while speaking to reporters before travelling to Delaware.
Mr Biden was also asked if it was ever okay to bring home classified documents.
“Depending on the circumstance — for example, I have in my home a cabined-off space that is completely secure,” he said.
“I’m taking home with me today’s [Presidential Daily Brief]. It’s locked, I have a person with me, military with me, I read it, I lock it back up, I give it to the military,” he added.
More follows...
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies