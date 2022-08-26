Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

‘C’mon!’ Biden mocks Trump’s excuses for having top secret documents at Mar-a-Lago home

Gustaf Kilander
Washington, DC
Friday 26 August 2022 20:00
Comments

Related video: DOJ unseals redacted affidavit in Trump search

Leer en Español

Joe Biden mocked former President Donald Trump’s excuses for having top secret documents at his Mar-a-Lago home.

Mr Biden spoke about how he handles classified materials following the raid on Mr Trump’s residence.

The president was asked about his predecessor’s claim that the documents that were brought to Mar-a-Lago had been declassified using his previous presidential powers.

“I just want you to know I’ve declassified everything in the world. I’m president, I can do – c’mon,” he said sarcastically on the South Lawn of the White House while speaking to reporters before travelling to Delaware.

Mr Biden was also asked if it was ever okay to bring home classified documents.

Recommended

“Depending on the circumstance — for example, I have in my home a cabined-off space that is completely secure,” he said.

“I’m taking home with me today’s [Presidential Daily Brief]. It’s locked, I have a person with me, military with me, I read it, I lock it back up, I give it to the military,” he added.

More follows...

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in