Biden says Border Patrol endorsed him. They say different

Joe Biden said US border patrol endorsed him during Thursday’s first presidential debate — but the Border Patrol union says differently.

When asked about his border patrol policy, Biden said on Thursday night that “the border patrolmen” endorsed him during a question on immigration and concerns of American voters about the US-Mexico border.

"By the way the Border Patrol endorsed me, endorsed my position,” the president said. He added: “I’ve changed it in a way you now have a situation where there’s 40 per cent fewer people coming across the border illegally, it’s better than when he left office.”

But the Border Patrol Union, the official union of those employees, immediately posted on social medial to the contrary.

“To be clear, we never have and never will endorse Biden,” the Border Patrol Union posted on X on Thursday night.

Biden’s remark likely referred to the National Border Patrol Council’s (NBPC) endorsement of the legislative framework released by a bipartisan group of senators earlier this year aimed at addressing border security. The White House supported that legislation but it died in the Senate after House Republicans made clear it would not pass, and Donald Trump urged Republican senators to vote against it.

WOW. Watch Joe Biden’s face as President Trump calls him out for opening the border… Every American should watch this clip. #PresidentialDebate pic.twitter.com/Es0Lxd4goC — Kari Lake (@KariLake) June 28, 2024

Trump repeatedly attacked his opponent over illegal immigration during Thursday night’s debate, accusing Biden of allowing unprecedented numbers of migrants to pour into the US and overwhelm social safety net programs. He argued that under Biden, “every state” had become a border state.

“His big kill on the Black people is he’s let millions of people come in through ther border. They’ve taken Black jobs now. It could be 18, 19, even 20 million people. They’re taking Black jobs,” the former president claimed. “And they’re taking Hispanic jobs. You haven’t seen it yet, but you’re going to see something that is the worst in our history.”

His remark caused the phrase “Black jobs” to trend on Twitter, where users questioned what careers Trump had in mind when he uttered the remarks onstage.