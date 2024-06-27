Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump arrives in Atlanta to face off against Joe Biden in the first 2024 presidential debate.

The two rivals take the stage on Thursday night (27 June) for a debate that will offer voters a rare side-by-side look at the two oldest candidates ever to seek the U.S. presidency.

Mr Biden, 81, and Mr Trump, 78, will be under pressure to display their command of issues and avoid verbal stumbles as they seek a breakout moment in a race that opinion polls show has been deadlocked for months.

The 90-minute televised debate, the first between a sitting president and a former one, will air at 9pm. ET (1am GMT on Friday) on CNN and is expected to draw a huge audience.

The clash takes place far earlier than normal - more than four months before the 5 November election day.

Mr Trump will take the stage as a felon who still faces a trio of criminal cases, including to his efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

The former president, who continues to falsely claim that his defeat was the result of fraud and has suggested he will punish his political enemies if returned to power, will need to convince undecided voters that he does not pose a mortal threat to democracy, as Biden asserts.

Mr Biden, meanwhile, arrived in Atlanta on Thursday afternoon under intense pressure to deliver a forceful performance after months of Republican assertions his faculties have dulled with age.