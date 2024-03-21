Biden trolls Trump over his ‘crushing debt’: ‘Donald, I’m sorry I can’t help you’

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

President Joe Biden on Wednesday joked about his 2024 election opponent’s outsized legal troubles when he invoked former president Donald Trump’s problems in finding a bond to secure a nearly half-billion dollar judgment against him as he addressed a crowd of supporters at a fundraiser in Dallas, Texas.

Mr Biden, who was on the second day of a three-day trip to several Western states, told attendees at the campaign event that a person had approached him to talk about a high debt burden.

“Just the other day this defeated looking man came up to me and said: ‘Mr. President I need your help. I’m in crushing debt. I’m completely wiped out,’” he said.

After a moment, Mr Biden delivered the punchline, telling the crowd that he had responded: “Donald, I’m sorry. I can’t help you”.

The fundraiser attendees, who numbered roughly 100, erupted into laughs.

Mr Biden also drew a similarly jocular reaction when he joked about his age, telling the crowd in jest that he was 41 years of age.

Mr Trump’s need for funds stems in part from a $464m judgment he must satisfy by Monday if he cannot find a way to post a bond to allow him to appeal the judgment without paying it.

In court papers, his legal team said he has approached more than two dozen potential insurers but none have agreed to help him.

The ex-president has been using his debt problems to fundraise from supporters, most recently in an emailed appeal accusing New York Attorney General Letitia James of wanting to seize his eponymous skyscraper, Trump Tower, as well as other properties.

Ms James has said her office would “seek judgment enforcement mechanisms in court” if Mr Trump lacks the funds to pay the fraud judgment against him, including by asking a New York State court to seize the ex-president’s assets.